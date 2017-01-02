RAF College Cranwell receives five-figure grant for outreach work

A five-figure grant has been awarded to RAF College Cranwell for the purchase of state-of-the-art educational equipment.

Some £18,800 has been presented to the station’s youth and diversity team by the RAF Charitable Trust (RAFCT) to buy three sets of STIXX machines, which turn old newspaper into rigid rods, or STIXX, for use in design and build challenges.

They will be used to deliver STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) outreach activities to students throughout the UK.

SO3 youth policy officer Deborah Green said: “The machines are extremely versatile and can be used to deliver activities that incorporate aviation and STEM awareness for educational establishments, air cadets, Arkwright Scholars, youth charities and RAF STEM Residential Courses.”

RAF STEM Ambassadors on RAF stations across the UK will use the machines to help deliver a variety of engineering experiences to students, aged 10 to 15.

An example is a project known as Magnificent Women and their Flying Machines, which is designed by the Women’s Engineering Society and aims to educate young girls on the work women carried out during the First World War.

As part of the project, participants will use STIXX to build replica aircraft wings.

RAFCT director Amanda Butcher said: “Trustees approved this grant to help raise awareness of engineering and aviation among young people, with the aim of encouraging more young women to pursue careers in the industry.”