Services to be held in Saltby and Melton to mark 75th anniversary of paratroopers regiment

A service at Salby Airfield will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the formation of a renowned paratrooper regiment, which flew from there during the Second World War.

Members of 156 Battalion, which suffered huge losses during the pivotal Battle of Arnhem, were billeted at Pera Business Park during the war after being formed in 1941.

The service will be held at 11am at Saltby Airfield, conducted by military clergyman Brian McAvoy, on Friday October 14.

Family members from members of the regiment will be present, as well as personnel from the Defence Animal Centre at Melton and various standard bearers.

Members of Buckminster Gliding Club will also be present and refreshments served from 10am.

Lunch will be taken at The Wheel pub at Branston and tea at Thoroton Hall.

An evening dinner to commemorate the 75th anniversary will be held at the Melton branch of the Royal British Legion.

St Mary’s Church, Melton, will host a service the following day at 11am, followed by a parade through the town centre.