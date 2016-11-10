South Kesteven district residents urged to make sure they are registered to vote in by-election

Residents in South Kesteven living in the catchment area for the Sleaford and North Hykeham Constituency who are not already registered need to register to vote if they want to have their say in the Parliamentary by-election on Thursday December 8.

The seat became vacant following the resignation of Stephen Phillips, who was elected to serve in 2010 and then retained his seat in 2015.

The parts of SKDC which fall within the constituency are: Allington, Dry Doddington, Long Bennington, Ancaster, Fenton, Marston, Barkston, Foston, Normanton, Barrowby, Fulbeck, Sedgebrook, Belton and Manthorpe, Great Gonerby, Stubton, Carlton Scroop, Honington, Syston, Caythorpe, Hough on the Hill, Westborough, Claypole and Hougham.

Residents of these parishes who are registered and eligible to vote will be sent poll cards. Anyone who is not registered has until 12 noon on Tuesday November 22 to do so.

If you are unsure if you are registered, contact SKDC’s Electoral Services team on 01476 406080. If you haven’t already registered, you can register to vote online at www.gov.uk/register-to- vote

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday, November 23. The deadline for applying for a proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday, November 30. Applications forms can be downloaded at www.aboutmyvote.co.uk

Postal and proxy vote applications cannot be submitted online and must be signed and returned to the appropriate Electoral Registration Officer.

For the South Kesteven area, applications should be sent to Electoral Services, Council Offices, St Peter’s Hill, Grantham NG31 6PZ and be received by the deadlines above to be effective for the by-election. Residents living in the North Kesteven area should return their application forms to North Kesteven’s Electoral Services.