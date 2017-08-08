Ten homes could be built on land off Green Lane in Grantham

Have your say

A development of 10 properties will be built off Belton Lane, Grantham, if granted approval by the planning authority.

Long Bennington firm Invicta Developments Ltd has submitted a planning application to South Kesteven District Council, asking for permission to build detached two storey properties on land in Green Lane – a dead end lane which connects Belton Lane with Belton Lane Primary School.

The site is currently home to a single property, Brownacres, which would be demolished as part of the development.

The properties will have detached garages, parking spaces and gardens.

Upgrading and widening of Green Lane forms part of the application, as does the building of a new footpath.

Permission was granted for a 75-bed care home on the land in 2015, but the economic climate put paid to those plans.

The applicant stated: “It is considered that the site is well capable of absorbing dwellings of this type and size, as the

previously approved application was larger.

“The site is well situated to connect to all services.”