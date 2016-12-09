Tories could keep Sleaford and North Hykeham but by how big a majority?

A candidate in the Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election fears it may remain a Tory seat, despite the threat from UKIP.

In an interview with The Sleaford Standard, Leader of and candidate for the Lincolnshire Independents Marianne Overton clearly felt it may be a Conservative win, pending the conclusion of the count.

She said: “I did think it would be much more widely spread. It is as always a very rewarding experience, knocking on doors and listening to people and getting a very clear picture of what is important to our residents.

“There was a lot of anger and disappointment and disillusion and yet they are still voting for the same party in power in numbers.”

She said her local support had stayed strong and she would be contesting her county council seat next year, albeit in a reshaped division under boundary commission changes.

She said: “Some people said they would not vote or that it would not do any good. Others are concerned about the same things I am. The lack of funding and roads falling into decay, the hospitals and ambulances struggling.”

She said people were paying the same income tax but getting less back for it.

Mrs Overton said it was also clear the Conservatives had taken on UKIP over Brexit when it should have been an election fought on local issues.

She said: “It should have been about the best and most able person to represent our constituency, but I am grateful for the strong support I have had from the community I already represent.”