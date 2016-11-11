Tory party choose a doctor as their candidate to run in the Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election

The Conservative party has selected a doctor as their candidate for the upcoming Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election.

Dr Caroline Johnson, 38, was last night (Thursday) been selected as the Conservative candidate by the Sleaford and North Hykeham Conservative Association at a special meeting.

She is a consultant paediatrician by profession, and first qualified as a doctor in 2001.

Dr Johnson previously stood in Scunthorpe for the Conservatives at the 2010 General Election increasing the number of votes for the party by over 4,000.

She lives in Sudbrook, near Ancaster, and is married to Nik, a farmer, and they are the parents of two girls and one boy.

Commenting on her selection, Dr Johnson, said: “I am delighted to be selected as the Conservative candidate for Sleaford and North Hykeham by local party members in Lincolnshire.

“I am looking forward to speaking to many local residents across Sleaford and North Hykeham in the coming weeks to discuss the issues that matter most to them and their families.

“As your Conservative candidate I am the only person who can support the Prime Minister and the Government to deliver Brexit. I am completely behind the Government’s plans for Brexit and to deliver on the decision made by the British people.

“Our area deserves a strong voice in Parliament and if I am elected the Member of Parliament I will always make sure residents are heard loud and clear in Westminster.”

The other two finalists in the selection were Kelly Smith, the party’s Regional Chairman for the East Midlands; Lindsay Cawrey, a North Kesteven District Councillor.

Dr Johnson joins Independent Mark Suffield, Jim Clarke for Labour and Peter E Hill of the Official Monster raving Loony Party as having officially declared to be standing in the by-election to take place on December 8 after the resignation of Stephen Phillips who had held the seat since 2010.