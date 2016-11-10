UKIP councillor pulls out of race to stand in by-election for Sleaford and North Hykeham

A UKIP county councillor has pulled out of the running to stand as his party’s candidate in the forthcoming by-election for Sleaford and North Hykeham.

Robin Hunter-Clarke, a county councillor for Skegness South announced that he pulled out of the contest to be selected for UKIP at 11.30am this morning (Thursday).

He told The Standard: “After discussing with friends and family I have decided it is not the right time for me to seek election to Parliament in this by-election.”

He claimed the three-week campaign ahead of the election on December 8 was extremely short and was designed to stop UKIP being able to get a proper campaign organised.

Mr Hunter-Clarke said: “There are some excellent candidates who have applied and I will give whoever becomes the candidate my full support. Expect to see me on the campaign trail, and regardless of the Tories’ efforts we have a very good chance of taking this seat.

“I would like to thank all the members across Lincolnshire and the country who have sent me supportive messages encouraging me to stand over the last week. It means a a lot.”

So far Mark Suffield has announced he is standing as an Independent and Jim Clarke has been selected to represent the Labour Party and Peter E Hill (aka The Iconic Arty Pole) has said he is standing for the Monster Raving Loony Party.