UKIP leaders new and old set to come to Sleaford on by-election campaign trail

The newly elected leader of UKIP, Paul Nuttall, MEP, is to visit Sleaford on Saturday to throw his weight the party’s campaign to win the up-coming by-election.

Mr Nuttall, an MEP for the North West of England, will be arriving in Sleaford Market Place at 11am to lend his support to UKIP’s Sleaford

Former UKIP party leader Nigel Farage, MEP EMN-161130-173533001

and North Hykeham by-election candidate Victoria Ayling.

He then plans to speak at a public meeting to be held in Sleaford Cricket Club pavilion on London Road.

It is not a ticketed event and all are welcome on a first-come-first served basis. Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm start.

Mr Nuttall won the recent leadership election by a comprehensive majority.

Victoria Ayling - UKIP candidate. EMN-161130-175331001

Afterwards he announced: “The country needs a strong UKIP more than ever before. If UKIP is to be an electoral force, there will be an impetus on Theresa May and her government to give us a real Brexit.

“I want to replace the Labour Party and make UKIP the patriotic voice of working people.”

Mr Nuttall is the ninth leader of the party since its formation in 1993.

On accepting his new position, he confirmed the party’s chairman as Paul Oakden, who has been in the role since August and announced his Deputy Leader as Peter Whittle, the party’s leader in the London Assembly. Patrick O’Flynn MEP will act as Principal Political Advisor to the new leader.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage is also set to pay a visit to Sleaford on the campaign trail on Monday afternoon.

The by-election is to take place on December 8 with 10 candidates standing after Tory MP Stephen Phillips resigned citing irreconcilable policy differences with his party.

The candidates will be: Caroline Johnson (Conservative), Jim Clarke (Labour), Ross pepper (Lib Dem), Victoria Ayling (UKIP), Paul Coyne (unalligned), Mark Suffield (Independent), Sarah Stock (Independent), Peter E Hill (Monster Raving Loony Party) and David Bishop (Bus Pass Elvis Party).