The leader of the Monster Raving Loony Party, Howling Laud Hope has been in town backing his candidate for the Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election.

Alan Hope, the longest serving leader of a UK political party, has been in the constituency since Sunday supporting Peter E Hill - aka The Iconic Arty Pole in his by-election campaign.

Official Monster Raving Loony Party leader Hwling Laud Hope and candidate The Iconic Arty Pole. EMN-160712-155614001

Mr Hope his ‘elated’ from his recent fourth place in the Richmond Park by-election and was hoping to see the party do even better tomorrow.

He said: “The Iconic Arty Pole is already a councillor in Great Carlton on a Loony Party ticket. Hence we are expecting great things from him. Or should I say the electorate, for it is they that can make ‘Arty Pole’ even greater.”

He said if they were to retain their deposit for the first time in an election there would have to be a meeting to discuss why the party is getting so serious.

He said: “There is nothing wrong with sensible Loonism, it’s what makes the world go round.”

Laud Hope was also invited up on stage by UKIP’s Nigel Farage at his public meeting in Sleaford on Monday night and said they were great sparring partners in previous elections.

The full list of 10 candidates standing in the by-election are: Victoria Ayling (UKIP), David Bishop (Bus Pass Elvis Party), Jim Clarke (Labour), Paul Coyne (Non aligned), Peter E Hill - aka The Iconic Arty Pole (Monster Raving Loony Party), Caroline Johnson (Conservative), Marianne Overton (Lincolnshire Independent), Ross Pepper (Liberal Democrat), Sarah Stock (Independent), Mark Suffield (Independent).