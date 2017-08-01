Voter registration info sent to Grantham area households

Letters have been sent to homes across South Kesteven to ensure that the electoral register is up to date.

Residents are being encouraged to reply to the district council’s annual voter registration canvass to check they are registered and eligible to vote.

Aidan Rave, SKDC’s electoral registration officer, said: “Making sure your details are correct on the electoral register is vital if you are to vote in any future local or national elections.

“At the end of July each year we send an Annual Household Enquiry Form to every household in the district which lists the details of all those who are currently registered to vote.

“This is to make sure that the electoral register is up to date and to identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.”

All households are asked to respond to the form even if there are no changes to be made to the information.

Mr Rave said: “The annual canvass is an opportunity for people to easily check whether they’re registered. It’s takes only a few minutes, so I urge everyone to do so as soon as they receive it.”

Residents with questions can contact the elections team on 01476 406080, email elections@southkesteven.gov.uk or visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk/annualcanvass