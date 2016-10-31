Pop-up cinema at Grantham’s St Wulfram’s Church tonight for Halloween

St Wulfram’s will show two films tonight (Monday) to mark Halloween.

First up at the pop-up cinema is animated family film Hotel Transylvania, followed by the 1922 silent classic Nosferatu, which will be accompanied by organ improvisation by Dr Tim Williams and Edward McCall.

Hotel Transylvania will be shown at 6pm. Tickets cost £2.50 and include popcorn and a soft drink.

Nosferatu will be shown at 8.30pm with tickets costing £6 to include wine and popcorn. There will also be a bonus feature of ‘Tales from the Crypt’ to be shown in the crypt. Tickets are available from St Wulfram’s Church or at eventbrite.com – search ‘Children’s movie night’ or ‘Nosferatu’.

Rector of St Wulfram’s Father Stuart Cradduck said: “The pop-up cinema experience, we hope, will turn into a monthly venture, showing a film for children to begin with and then a more arty or classic film for the more mature film lover!

“Churches were the first multiplexes, used for different things, but still always a place of prayer, and it’s that heritage that we hope we are trying to recapture. The films are being organised in partnership with The Positive Change Foundation, which is a new local charity which works with children who are on the edge of education.”