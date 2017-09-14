Popular French market set to make third visit to Grantham

A specialist French market will return to Grantham’s Market Place next month.

More than a dozen traders will set up their stalls, selling French food, fashion and goods, at the town’s Saturday market on October 14, following successful events in 2015 and 2016.

Vintage music, an accordion player and family entertainment will welcome shoppers who will be able to sample French-style cuisine from 8am to 2pm. A delicatessen, cheese, bread and patisserie, sausages, crepes, biscuits, a charcuterie and clothes and craft stalls will also feature.

In order to run the market, Conduit Lane and the Market Place will be closed to through-traffic on the day.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for retail and the visitor economy Councillor Nick Robins said: “We’re delighted to host this ever-popular market for a third successive year.

“The event has grown from year-to- year and I hope residents and visitors will take full advantage of having a little corner of France here in Grantham.

“As a district council, we’re absolutely committed to supporting and growing our markets, which have been an important part of our weekly routine for decades.

“In the coming months there will be more available to the market-goer, not just in Grantham, but across all of our market towns.”