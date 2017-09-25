Popular Grantham lingerie shop to close

A popular women’s underwear shop is closing its doors next month after nine years in business.

Jenny Wren Lingerie & Hosiery opened in The George Shopping Centre in 2008 to provide a bespoke fitting service.

Owner Jeannie Crabtree wanted somewhere for women to feel like they could go to receive a more personal service and good customer care.

After opening the shop with her friend Suzanne, who was already working in the lingerie industry, they have had many customers over the years.

Jeannie said: “We have had so many lovely, loyal customers, many of whom have become friends over the years. We have also helped many women who have had a mastectomy. Being able to offer a discreet service has been really important.”

After Suzanne left, Jeannie continued to trade but has now decided that the time has come to close.

She added: “Shopping habits in Grantham have changed dramatically in nine years, especially with people using the internet more.”

Jeannie will also be bidding farewell to The George Shopping Centre after 22 years.

She added: “I started off working in Hallmark Cards, where I stayed for 10 years before moving to Furniture and Co.”

There will be a clearance sale from October until it closes on 10 October.

Jeannie added: “I want to thank all of my customers over the years. If I have been able to help a dozen ladies, I have done my job well.”