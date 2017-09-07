Popular Susan Birds Health and Beauty salon celebrates 50 years with voucher giveaway

One of Grantham’s most well known beauty salons is celebrating 50 years since it first opened.

Susan Birds Health and Beauty was established in Lincoln in August 1967 before owner Susan Bird moved the business to Grantham shortly afterwards. The salon has been offering health and beauty treatments in Castlegate for over 30 years.

What started as a small, family-run business has grown over the years and now has five members of staff with a combined service of 70 years in the beauty industry between them.

Despite bringing in extra staff to cope with the growing demand, remaining a family business was important and Susan was joined by her sister Jane Finch and daughter Jenny Skerritt, who joined the business in 1999. Jenny gradually took the business over when her mum retired.

Specialising in waxing, body piercing, nails and tanning, the business has carried on going from strength to strength.

Jenny said: “Everyone knows us. We have seen generations of families coming through our doors. It’s great to meet so many different people and we now have lots of regulars.”

The team celebrated the anniversary with a bumper voucher giveaway on their Facebook page.

Jenny added: “We have a very active Facebook page as it is a great way to engage with our customers. The voucher giveaway was a real success. We had one £50 winner, one £25 winner and lots of £10 winners.”

Jenny is now planning to hold a staff party to celebrate. She added: “We have a very good staff base which reflects in the way we work so well together. Customers are always commenting about the good atmosphere. Our longest standing staff member, Paula Ebb, has been here for 30 years.”

Despite retiring, Susan Bird still likes to check in.

Jenny added: “My mum is very proud that after being taken on, the business is still thriving.”

Jenny is excited for the future of the business.

She added: “Although we are mainly known for body piercing, we also do massages and facials and we have just invested in two brand new tan cabs for our sun rooms. We are looking forward to seeing where the next few years will take us.”