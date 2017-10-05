Popular town cheerleading club moves to own gym

Cheerleaders from Grantham-based Lincolnshire Cheer Academy (LCA) Falcons, moved into their new premises last month.

Since setting up in April 2016 from a room in Grantham Museum, they have rented out spaces in Oceans gym and the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

But tired of having to lug all their equipment with them, they have now moved into their very own gym in a unit in Limesquare Business Park, Alma Park Road, which comes complete with a sprung floor.

LCA’s head coach, and co-founder, Amanda Lambert said: “We can now be more diverse and create new classes, ensuring everyone receives better training. The sprung floor will help athletes to achieve a much higher level with a lot less pressure on their body. This is a good start for us as we plan to expand the unit next year.”

The senior team has just returned from Barcelona with four trophies, after competing in a cheerleading event at the Arnold Classic.

To find out more about the LCA, email Amanda at lambert.amanda9@gmail.com or search for ‘Lincolnshire Cheerleading Academy’ on Facebook