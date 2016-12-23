Popular TV comedian Ross Noble comes to Grantham leisure centre in March

Comedian Ross Noble is the latest in a series of big name comedians to come to the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham.

Noble will hit the stage on Saturday, March 18, in front of what will no doubt be a sell-out audience of well over 1,000 people.

The show is called Brain Dump and Noble is famed for his random thoughts and it’s time to let it all out. Famed for his super quick freewheeling style and highly imaginative flights of fancy, a Ross Noble show is always an unmissable event.

Noble started in comedy 25 years ago, at the age of 15, and has established a loyal audience as one of the world’s best live stand-ups.

Noble follows in the footsteps of the likes of Jason Manford and Jimmy Carr who have triumphed at The Meres.

Tickets cost £26 and are available from the box office on 01476 406158 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com