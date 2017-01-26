Preparations under way for first Grantham Steam and County Show

Plans for a Grantham Steam and County Show were revealed this week.

The three-day event is planned to take place Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4, on the same land off Belton Lane in Great Gonerby where the area’s largest Bonfire Night display takes place each year.

As well as steam machines, there will be fairground rides, classic cars, trade stands, a licensed bar selling real ales, ciders and more, and inflatables.

The programme is expected to grow as potential exhibitors and attractions are being encouraged to get in touch with organisers.

A charity darts tournament on the Friday will kick off the fair. In aid of Lincolnshire Fire Aid, which organises the annual bonfire and fireworks display, it starts at 6pm. There is a £150 winner’s prize up for grabs, while a cash prize will also go to the runner-up. Entry will be £4 and there will be a raffle and auction to raise further funds for the good cause.

Anyone interested in exhibiting, taking a stall or providing an attraction is asked to email granthamsteam@yahoo.com