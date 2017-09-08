Prizes galore for competitors at Barkston produce show

The Barkston, Belton, Honington, Syston and Carlton Scroop Annual Produce and Craft show was held at Barkston and Syston Village Hall on Saturday.

More than 50 competitors turned up to show off their creative, culinary and gardening talents, and the standard of entries was exceptionally high.

Barkston produce show. Carole Pulford is picturedwith Coun Linda Wootten.

As the weather was kind, visitors to the show were able to sit outside to enjoy refreshments and admire the scarecrows and pot plants on display.

Prizes were presented by Councillor Linda Wootten, after which there was an auction of produce and a raffle.

Results: Vegetables: 4 Onions from sets – 1 Ray Wilson, 2 Rob Parkin, 3 John Green; 6 Shallots (store) - 1 Rob Parkin, 2 John Green; 6 Cherry Tomatoes - 1 Rob Parkin, 2 Sue Topps, 3 Bernard Walker; 1 Cucumber (any variety) - 1 Chris Hilliard, 2 William Ingamells; 6 Runner Beans - 1 Carole Pulford, 2 Maddie James, 3 Chris Hilliard; 6 Dwarf Beans - 1 Ray Wilson, 2 Ray Wilson, 3 Carole Pulford; 3 Parsnips - 1 Carole Pulford, 2 Sophie Farmer; 1 pair of Sweetcorn - 1 Charlotte Bailey, 2 Rob Parkin, 3 Sophie Farmer; 3 Leeks - 1 Ray Wilson; 3 Carrots (intermediate pointed) - 1 Carole Pulford, 2 Carole Pulford; 3 Carrots (speciality) - 1 Carole Pulford; 3 Beetroot - 1 Ray Wilson, 2 Ray Wilson, 3 John Green; 1 Marrow (for table) - 1 John Green, 2 William Ingamells, 3 Carole Pulford; 4 Potatoes (white) - 1 Ray Wilson, 2 Joan Ingamells; 4 Potatoes (coloured) - 1 Joan Ingamells, 2 Ray Wilson, 3 Ray Wilson; 3 Courgettes - 1 Carole Pulford, 2 Carole Pulford; 2 Chillies (any colour or variety) - 1 Paul Morrison, 2 Paul Morrison; 2 Peppers (any colour or variety) - 1 John Green, 2 Paul Morrison, 3 Rob Parkin; 6 Tomatoes (one variety) - 1 Rob Parkin, 2 Ray Wilson, 3 Maddie James; Collection of Herbs (4 different kinds) - 1 Maddie James, 2 Sue Topps, 3 Carole Pulford; 1 Squash/Gourd - 1 Charlotte Bailey, 2 Rob Parkin, 3 Carole Pulford. Special class: Tray of Vegetables - 1 Carole Pulford, 2 Ray Wilson; 6 eggs - 1 Amanda Strawson. Special vegetables and flowers: Heaviest Marrow - 1 John Green; Longest Runner Bean - 1 Ray Wilson; Longest Carrot - 1 Ray Wilson, 2 Sophie Farmer; Largest Sunflower Head - 1 Ray Wilson; Longest Parsnip - 1 Ray Wilson; Heaviest Pumpkin - 1 Vicki Strawson; Heaviest Potato - 1 William Ingamells. Fruit: 3 Dessert Apples - 1 Amanda Strawson, 2 Alan Card, 3 Sylvia Shields; 3 Cooking Apples - 1 William Ingamells, 2 Charlotte Bailey, 3 Amanda Strawson; 3 Pears - 1 Hannah Lane, 2 Joan Ingamells, 3 William Ingamells; 10 Blackberries - 1 Carole Pulford, 2 Carole Pulford, 3 Vicki Strawson; Plate of Fruit (3 or more varieties) - 1 Carole Pulford; 3 Sticks of Rhubarb - 1 Ray Wilson, 2 Joan Ingamells, 3 Ray Wilson; Single variety of fruit not already mentioned - 1 Carole Pulford, 2 Paul Morrison, 3 Carole Pulford. Floral: 3 Asters - 1 Sue Topps, 2 Paul Morrison, 3 Janet Bullock; 12 Sweet Peas - 1 Sue Watson, 2 Chris Hilliard, 3 Carole Pulford; 3 Dahlias (cactus, any colour) - 1 Chris Hilliard, 2 Charlotte Bailey, 3 Chris Hilliard; 3 Dahlias (Pom-poms, any colour) - 1 Maureen Robotham, 2 Chris Hilliard, 3 Ray Wilson; 3 Dahlias (Decorative any colour) - 1 Ray Wilson, 2 Chris Hilliard, 3 Elizabeth Coombes; 1 Gladiola - 1 Maureen Robotham, 2 Rob Parkin; 1 Cut Rose (Hybrid Tea) - 1 Tom Baker, 2 Tim Turner, 3 Carole Pulford; 5 Cut Roses (any variety) - 1 Carole Pulford, 2 Tim Turner, 3 Sue Hilliard; 1 Florabunda Rose Stem - 1 Sue Hilliard, 2 Sue Hilliard, 3 Carole Pulford; 1 Pot Plant (flowering, any variety) - 1 Maddie James, 2 Tom Baker; 1 Hydrangea Head - 1 Sue Hilliard, 2 Alan Card, 3 Sue Hilliard; Arrangement of flowers/fruit/veg in basket - 1 Carole Pulford, 2 Maddie James. Flower arranging: Simplicity (using 3-7 stems of flowers) - 1 Sue Topps, 2 Carole Pulford, 3 Carole Pulford; A container of floating flower heads - 1 Sue Topps, 2 Carole Pulford; Ladies Corsage - 1 Sue Topps, 2 Marianne Bullock; Floral arrangement in a tankard - 1 Sue Topps, 2 Carole Pulford, 3 Marianne Bullock. Preserves and pickles: Jar of Pickles (any kind) - 1 Carole Pulford, 2 Carole Pulford, 3 Chris Wyles; Jar of Chutney (any kind) - 1 Carole Pulford, 2 Sue Topps, 3 Carole Pulford; Jar of Fruit Jelly - 1 Tom Baker, 2 Carole Pulford, 3 Sue Topps; Jar of Jam (any kind) - 1 Ros Yates, 2 Ros Yates, 3 Vicki Strawson; Jar of Lemon Curd - 1 Carole Pulford, 2 Sue Topps; Jar of Marmalade - 1 Carole Pulford, 2 Carole Pulford and Sue Topps; 1 Bottle home made Beverage (alcoholic) - 1 Sue Topps, 2 Vicki Strawson; 1 Bottle home made beverage (non-alcoholic) - 1 Vicki Strawson, 2 Sue Topps, 3 Carole Pulford. Cakes and pastry: 6 Sausage Rolls - 2 Charlotte Bailey, 3 Chris Wyles; 6 Savoury Scones - 1 Vicki Strawson and Maddie James, 2 Charlotte Bailey; 4 White Bread Rolls - 1 Tom Baker and Maddie James, 2 Chris Wyles; Loaf White Bread - 1 Chris Wyles, 2 Charlotte Bailey, 3 Maddie James; Loaf Brown Bread - 1 Charlotte Bailey; Speciality Bread - 1 Charlotte Bailey, 2 Tom Baker; Lincolnshire Plum Loaf - 1 Sally Farmer, 2 Maddie James, 3 Sue Topps; Novelty Cake - 1 Sue Topps, 2 Sophie Farmer, 3 Maddie James and Chris Wyles; 6 Fruit Scones - 1 Charlotte Bailey, 2 Tom Baker, 3 Sue Topps; Plain Victoria (Jam) Sandwich - 1 Tom Baker, 2 Charlotte Bailey, 3 Cora Townson; Lincolnshire Apple Cake - 1 Sue Topps, 2 Linda Painter, 3 Maddie James; Assorted Jam Tarts - 1 Chris Wyles, 2 Emma Farmer, 3 Sally Farmer; Afternoon Tea for Two - 1 Maddie James, 2 Sue Topps; Choco and Banana Cake - 1 Sally Farmer, 2 Linda Painter, 3 Maddie James; 6 Muffins (any variet) - 1 Charlotte Bailey, 2 Sue Topps, 3 Chris Wyles; 1 Swiss Roll - 1 Charlotte Bailey, 2 Chris Wyles, 3 Sue Topps; Frosted Carrot Cake - 1 Maddie James, 2 Vicki Strawson, 3 Sue Topps and Tom Baker; Apple Pie with top and bottom crusts - 1 Sue Topps, 2 Sophie Farmer, 3 Maddie James; Chocolate Sandwich Cake - 1 Charlotte Bailey, 2 Tom Baker, 3 Maddie James; Man in the Kitchen Sponge Cake - 1 Tom Baker, 2 Robbie Lane. Knitting, crochet and crafts: Hand Knitted Item - 1 Cora Townson, 2 Betty Taylor, 3 Betty Taylor; Lace Making incl crochet and tatting etc - 1 Betty Taylor, 2 Betty Taylor; Home-made Toy - 1 Cora Townson, 2 Cara Aldenhoff-Kelly, 3 Lillian James; Watercolour - 1 David Whitfield and Cora Townson, 2 Sue Watson, 3 Maureen Robotham and Maureen Robotham; Oil Painting - 1 Sue Topps; Drawing - 1 Ashley Farmer, 2 Annabelle Coombes; Painting (any medium) - 1 David Whitfield, 2 Philip Steer, 3 Sue Topps; Open Class (any hand made item not above) - 1 Emma Farmer, 2 Betty Taylor, 3 Tom Baker; Scarecrow (adult) - 1 William Ingamells, 2 Carole Pulford, 3 Carole Pulford. Photography (‘Shadows’) - 1 Tim Turner, 2 Sally Farmer, 3 Ashley Farmer; ‘Village Life’ - 1 Cora Townson, 2 Tom Baker, 3 Tim Turner; ‘In the Garden’ - 1 Tom Baker, 2 Tim Turner, 3 Cora Townson; ‘Families’ - 1 Tom Baker, 2 Tim Turner, 3 Gwen James; ‘Transport’ - 1 Ben Carlyle, 2 Tom Baker, 3 Tim Turner; ‘In the kitchen’ - 1 Tom Baker, 2 Rachel Metcalfe, 3 Tim Turner; Open Class - 1 Tim Turner, 2 Gwen James, 3 Tom Baker; ‘Street Life’ - 1 Sally Farmer, 2 Tim Turner, 3 Cora Townson. Age 16 and under classes: Junior Top Tray (min 4 varieties of vegetables) - 1 Emma Farmer; Heaviest Pumpkin - 1 Elena Aldenhoff-Kelly; Odd shaped vegetable - 1 Emma Farmer; Painting -(‘Mini Beasts’, under 5 yrs) - All highly commended; Painting (‘Mini Beasts’,under 6 yrs) - All highly commended; Painting (Year 1 ‘Animals’) - 1 William Chadwick, 2 Jameson Brown, 3 Pippa McBain; Painting (Year 2 ‘Animals) - 1 Isla Wyles, 2 Isla Carroll, 3 Amy Carlyle; Painting (Year 3, ‘Van Gogh’) - 1 Jack Parker, 2 Violet Darmen, 3 Jayden Burgess-Wood; Painting (Year 4 ‘Van Gogh’) - 1 Lola Kenny, 2 Fearne Wheeler, 3 Cassia Allen; Painting (Year 5 ‘Space and Beyond’) - 1 Millie Wyles, 2 Lauren Towers, 3 Nicholas Jackson; Painting (Year 6 ‘Space and Beyond’) - 1 Chloe Birch, 2 Oscar Hardy-Gillings, 3 Connie Phillips; Handwriting (Year 1) - 1 Seth Butler, 2 Harriet Smith, 3 Noah Foyster; Handwriting (Year 2) - 1 Elle Brennan, 2 Gracie Ward, 3 Connie Parker; Handwriting (Year 3) - 1 Jack Parker, 2 Georgiana Schofield, 3 Elena Aldenoff-Kelly; Handwriting (Year 4) - 1 Ella Hulse, 2 Charlie Hollingworth, 3 Albert Platts and Nicholas Jackson; Handwriting -(Year 5) - 1 Molly McBain, 2 Mitchell Cowling, 3 Harriott Coombes and Nicholas Jackson; Handwriting (Year 6) - 1 Madeleine Cox, 2 Jake Hollingworth, 3 Ella Owen; Drawing (size A5 under 16) - 1 Emma Farmer, 2 Ashley Farmer; Painting/Drawing (under 16) - 1 Cara Aldenhoff-Kelly, 2 Emma Farmer; Drawing under 16 yrs - 1 Emma Farmer, 2 Theo Coombes; 1 Mini Scarecrow made from Marshmallows (under 6) - 1 Annabelle Lane; Decorated Hard Boiled Egg (under 6) - 1 Annabelle Lane, 2 Annabelle Lane; Home-made bookmark (under 10) - 1 Tilly Wesson; 1 Scarecrow (under 16) - 1 Tilly Wesson; 4 Chocolate Chip Biscuits (under 16) - 1 Ben Carlyle, 2 Emma Farmer, 3 Terry James and Oliver Frati; 4 Muffins (under 16) - 1 Emma Farmer, 2 Oliver Frati; Poem (own work, under 16) - 1 Emma Farmer; 6 Pieces of Flapjack (under 16) - 1 Emma Farmer; 6 Shortbread Pieces (under 16) - 1 Emma Farmer, 2 Oliver Frati, 3 Amy Carlyle; Best Photograph ‘Selfie’ (under 16) - 1 Emma Farmer; A house made out of recycled material (under 16) - 1 Emma Farmer, 2 Lillian James, 3 Tilly Wesson. Trophies: Gents Cup - Ray Wilson; Ladies Cup - Carole Pulford; Larry Meadows Cup (tray of vegetables )- Carole Pulford; Donald Clegg Memorial Cup (cut rose) - Tom Baker; Kathleen Jordan Memorial Trophy (loaf white bread) - Christine Wyles; Phil Watkin Cup (best fruit and vegetable exhibit) - Charlotte Bailey; Harry Jordan Memorial Cup (best carrots) - Carole Pulford; Tom Baker Cup for Best Floral Display - Carole Pulford; Jim Hawkins Cup for the best exhibit (12 Sweet Peas) - Sue Watson; Joan Bennett Memorial Trophy (best handicraft exhibit) - Cora Townson; Mrs M. M. Clegg Memorial Cup (most points - children’s classes) - Emma Farmer; Wally Layne Trophy (best handwriting exhibit - primary age) - Madeleine Cox; Children’s Cup (Junior Top Tray) - Emma Farmer; Wendy Coaten Pumpkin Cup - Elena Aldenhoff-Kelly; Herbert Exton Memorial Trophy for Best Floral Arrangement - Sue Topps; Harry Howsam Memorial Trophy (Dahlias) - Maureen Robotham; Barbara Banks Cup (Best Cookery Exhibit) - Maddie James; John Mumby Memorial Trophy for Leeks - Ray Wilson; Graham Wheat Art Cup - Chloe Birch; Childrens Cookery Cup - Emma Farmer; Under 16s Most Points Cup - Emma Farmer; Kendall Cucumber Cup - Chris Hilliard.