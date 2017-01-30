Project to help parents get back to work is set to begin in Grantham

A year-long pilot project is getting under way in Grantham to support parents to get back to work, training or volunteering through free personal development workshops.

The project is being delivered by Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) thanks to a partnership with Pre-School Learning Alliance and funding from the Santander Foundation.

LCVS will deliver three programmes of workshops at children’s centres in Grantham to help participants build their confidence, develop transferable skills and pick up tips for applications and interviews. Free childcare will be provided.

Ruth Copleston, LCVS senior community development officer, said: “The project is particularly aimed at parents who have taken time out to raise children or who may never have worked.

“We know trying to enter the workplace for the first time or after a break can be daunting and this is all about helping people to feel employable, developing the confidence and then the skills to find work, training or contribute to their communities through volunteering.

“Parenting develops so many valuable skills and this is all about helping people to realise what they have to offer either through their parenting experience or past work and life experience.”

Each of the three programmes will include the following three workshops:

1. Tips for a more confident you: Discover tools to overcome negative thinking, be assertive and identify your skills and strengths.

2. Growing your strengths and skills: Discover how volunteering can benefit health and wellbeing, social connections and employment prospects. Find out how to identify and develop your skills and move closer to finding your ideal job role. Signposting and support to access volunteering opportunities will be provided.

3. Feeling employable: Learn how to demonstrate your transferable skills and sell yourselves on paper applications and in person through practice recruitment situations.

Hundreds of volunteering opportunities are available in South Kesteven in everything from childcare to supporting the elderly, administration, working with animals, supporting historic attractions and so much in between.

LCVS has received £4,500 to fund the ‘Getting Back / Moving On’ project from Santander Foundation, which offers Discovery Grants to UK registered charities for projects that help disadvantaged people in local communities. The grant covers the time, cost of materials and expertise involved to develop the programme content, deliver the workshops, analyse the outcomes and provide childcare and basic refreshments to participants.

Amy Slack, manager at the Santander Foundation, said: “The Santander Foundation makes hundreds of donations every year to good causes throughout the UK. We are committed to playing a key part in the community and we are delighted to be supporting Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service and hope the donation makes a real difference to local people.”

Full details of venues, dates and times of courses are currently being finalised.

To find out more about these courses or volunteering opportunities in South Kesteven contact LCVS via enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk , the LCVS Grantham office on 01205 510888 ext 4 or see www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk