Proposal to merge GP practices

Two practices, Woolsthorpe and Stackyard Surgery in Croxton Kerrial, are consulting patients on plans to formally merge into one practice to be known as Stackyard and Woolsthorpe Surgeries.

The practices together currently provide healthcare to over 3,200 registered patients in both villages.

The proposed merger would mean that there would be one patient list and those patients registered at either practice would be able to access healthcare from either location.

The aim is to improve: the range and quality of service to patients; access to services; access to more clinical staff; and patient choice. It would also aim to increase GP availability.

Senior partner at both surgeries Dr Simon Wooding said: “We really would encourage all of our patients to let us know their views on the proposed merger of our practices. The merger would see a number of advantages for our patients including access to a range of healthcare professionals, the ability to attend either practice as well as receiving care closer to home.”

The practices have written to every household registered with them, asking for their views. Patients are able to collect and complete a survey at their practice or complete it online at www.valemedicalgroup.co.uk

The consultation ends on September 20.

Open events will be held in Woolsthorpe and Croxton Kerrial village halls, dates to be confirmed.