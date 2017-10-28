Proud farm wife Ronnie wins food heroine accolade

Have your say

Farmer’s wife Ronnie Ownsworth has won a national award for her role as a champion of British food.

Mrs Unsworth, who runs Fulbeck Farms with husband Andrew has been made a Food Heroine 2017 by the Co-op.

The award recognises her work as a community volunteer ambassador for Love British Food, which promotes British food and farming.

Her role includes encouraging the community to get involved in British Food Fortnight celebrations which take place at the end of September and beginning of October each year.

A Co-op spokesman said: “The Food Heroines are women who are all amazing ambassadors for British food and really support the cause, ensuring it thrives and grows.

“The range of skills and achievements amongst the 40 are impressive, from farmers, to brewers, bakers, cheese makers and chocolatiers.

Ronnie is keen to reach out to anyone who is interested in becoming involved in next year’s celebrations and you can contact her by email: ownsworthsmail@gmail.com

l Fulbeck Farms is a family-run business in Pottergate Lane, Fulbeck.

The mixed arable and stock farm also has a holiday cottage, and vineyard.

The farm’s award-winning, home-grown Ownsworth Rapeseed Oil is available throughout the county and in Nottinghamshire, as well as online