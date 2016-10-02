Proud Reserves celebrate end of basic training

Army Reserves have marked the completion of their first stage of military training with a Pass Off parade at Army Training Regiment Grantham.

More than 60 new reserves from a range of civilian backgrounds, including an artist and an accountant took part in the traditional passing out ceremony, watched by proud family and friends.

The Army Reserves Pass Off parade at ATR Grantham EMN-160928-142736001

The parade marks the successful completed of Phase One training. This includes six weekend courses and a 16-day residential training course at ATR (Grantham), Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

The training has taught them everything they need to know to fulfil their role and includes military terminology, drill, shooting, physical fitness, weapon handling, first aid, field craft and map reading.

The soldiers, who will be joining Army Reserve units with a variety of cap badges, will now return to their units to complete their Phase 2 trade training.

The Commander of the Army’s Initial Training Group, Brigadier Alex Potts, inspected the parade and presented a series of awards including those for Best Recruit and Best Shot.

Private Jack Coulbeck from the 3 rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment and Private James Hutchinson from 254 Medical Regiment were awarded the title of Champion Soldiers for their Troop. Best Shot was awarded to Private Jordan Szymczuk from 150 Regiment RLC and Private Thomas Thewlis from 4 th Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment.

Addressing the parade, Brigadier Potts said: “It is a real privilege to be here today to witness the achievements as you pass out on completion of your initial training for the Army. You should be rightly proud of what you have achieved.”