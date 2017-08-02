Pub goers dress in beach gear for popular pub’s charity beach party

Have your say

Pub goers donned flip flops, sunglasses and hats for the Goose at Grantham’s beach party on Saturday.

The popular High Street establishment raised over £500 for Parkinson’s UK - Stonegate pubs chosen charity of the year.

Revellers were able to try different types of cocktails served in coconuts shells with part of the takings being put toward the fundraising total.

The makers of Malibu donated merchandise to sell throughout the night and local businesses including Grantham Bowl, Holroyds traditional sweet shop, Downtown Superstore and John Cussell jewellers all donated prizes for a raffle. Staff also donated and collected items for a traditional hamper including jams, pickles, wine and port.

Senior team leader Emma Savage said: “Our resident DJ played party and beach tunes. We asked everyone to wear their best beach gear, although we did ban mankini’s!”

The pub are hosting a ‘Wild West Weekender’ on August Bank Holiday, to raise further funds for the charity.