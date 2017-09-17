Grantham pub to cut prices for day in VAT protest

The Tollemache Inn, in St Peter’s Hill, is backing a national Tax Equality Day, aimed at highlighting the benefit of a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry. Prices at the Wetherspoon pub will be reduced for one day only, in order to show the benefits of a VAT reduction.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT, compared to supermarkets which benefit from a zero VAT rate on all food. As a result, supermarkets are able to use that saving to sell alcohol at a discounted rate.

Pub manager Adam Trigg said: “Customers coming to the pub on Wednesday, September 20, will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal. We are keen to highlight the amount customers could save if VAT in pubs was lowered permanently.”

The campaign aims to generate growth and jobs in the sector.