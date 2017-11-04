Quarry company calls meeting over controversial plans

A quarrying company will hold a public meeting in Grantham next week to outline its plans for extracting minerals in the Denton, Harlaxton and Great Ponton area.

Mick George Ltd has called the meeting for Tuesday, November 7, at 7pm, at the Urban Hotel, in Swingbridge Road.

The company will outline its plans and this will be followed by a question and answer session.

The company’s plan to quarry a limestone area of almost 100 hectares off Gorse Lane was refused in 2016. This has gone to appeal and will be heard in January next year at Stoke Rochford Hall.

The company is now looking to reactivate old planning permission given after the war to extract minerals from a much larger area. It says that these plans would likely see a highway access to the quarry close to the Denton crossroads, which has seen a number of accidents in recent years.

Stuart Hollyer, chairman of Denton Parish Council, which adopted a resolution to object to the Gorse Lane quarry plan in 2014, said: “We would like people to go along to the meeting and ask questions and find out what’s going on. This has been a long, drawn out campaign. I would say that what they are doing is causing people to think that the original application for the Gorse Lane quarry is the lesser of two evils.”

In a letter to Mr Hollyer, John Gough, planning director with Mick George, said aggregate would be exported at rates which are significantly greater than those proposed under the ‘far more modest’ Gorse Lane scheme.