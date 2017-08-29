Queen congratulates Buckminster couple on 65 years of marriage

A couple from Buckminster have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Phillip and Barbara Woodhouse marked the anniversary with friends and family at the Farrier in Grantham. They also received a card of congratulations from The Queen.

The couple celebrated with a cake that resembled Barbara’s wedding bouquet with pink carnation flowers and sapphire-coloured ribbon to mark the milestone.

The couple’s grandson, Ben Eaves, said: “Grandma and Grandad are a true inspiration, they are a great example to look up too – not many couples can say they are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary in this day and age and have had a very happy marriage. Here is to many more anniversaries!”

The couple used to run a convenience store in Grantham and Barbara was the local Bowls champion on numerous occasions.

The couple have daughter Gillian, three grandchildren – Ben, Sam and James along with two great-grandchildren Harry and Kiera.