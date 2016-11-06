Quintet to play varied repertoire for Grantham Music Club

Grantham Music Club’s next concert is peformed by the Cordia Wind Quintet on Wednesday, November 9.

The quintet is known as a professional, versatile and exciting group with a varied repertoire spanning three centuries and a range of genres.

The musicians enjoy performing contemporary works alongside arrangements for wind quintet, and also incorporate solo pieces and duets into their recital programmes.

The concert takes place at the King’s School at 7.30pm. Tickets for non-members are £12, concessions £10 and students have free entry.

Tickets are available from the Guildhall box office (Tel: 01476 406158) or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com