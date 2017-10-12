Radio DJ surprises Grantham busker with guitar

A radio presenter surprised a local busker with a brand new accoustic guitar live on air on Sunday.

Host Jamie Mcgee invited Grantham busker Craig Featherstone to appear on his Gravity FM programme, The Tribe, which runs from noon to 2pm every Sunday.

Jamie, who started off as a mobile DJ in 1996 and worked on several hospital radio shows before joining Gravity FM two years ago, first spotted Craig when he was working in Grantham as a truck driver.

He said: “I have always thought he sounded great and wanted to get him on to the show.”

Craig played a few of his own songs to the listeners as well as a few covers, including tracks from Pink Floyd and Ed Sheeran.

Jamie added: “We had a great response from our listeners. I kept pretending that I couldn’t get the music levels correct and handed him my acoustic guitar to play instead of his own.

“At the end of the set, I asked Craig how many guitars he owned and when he answered one, I smiled and told him that he now had two. He was blown away and I have to admit that I had a tear in my eye.”

Craig, 27, who has been playing the guitar since he was 13 years old, wasted no time in using his guitar and was back playing the very next day.

He said: “I was very shocked but surprised. It means that I have now got a back-up if something happens to my other guitar and it also sounds a lot better. As I grew up in Grantham, playing my music is my way of giving back.”

The Tribe plays a mixture of songs from the eighties and nineties.