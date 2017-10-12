RAF Cranwell officer is made a CBE

A senior RAF officer based at RAF Cranwell has been made a CBE at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace.

Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty, who is Commandant of the RAF Air Cadets, received her medal from HRH The Duke of Cambridge this week.

She said: “I was genuinely thrilled to visit Buckingham Palace with my family to receive this award, which I see as national recognition of the RAF Air Cadets, which I have been so proud to command for the last five years.

“It is truly humbling to be presented with such a significant state award for doing a job I thoroughly enjoy and where I find myself surrounded by the most inspirational cadets and adult volunteers you could ever hope to find. I dedicate this award to each and every one of them.”

Air Commodore McCafferty commands an organisation of 40,000 air cadets, aged 12 to 19, across the UK and abroad and 15,000 adult volunteers.

She served as an RAF officer in the Personnel Support Branch for 23 years and has since completed another five years as a Full Time Reserve Service (FTRS) officer.

She is also in charge of No. 2 Flying Training School at RAF Syerston, Nottinghamshire, which has 11 Volunteer Gliding Squadrons around the UK which deliver gliding to the cadets.

Air Commodore McCafferty was previously a leading light in the establishment of the RAF Families Federation and worked with the Royal Air Forces Association for five years representing the interests of RAF families to Government and the senior echelons of the RAF.

She received the CBE for her services to the RAF Air Cadets.