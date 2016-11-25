RAF Cranwell wives hope to be Christmas pop chart toppers

The Military Wives Choirs of RAF Cranwell and Digby are launching an album and single with their sights set on the Christmas Number 1 spot.

The album, entitled Home For Christmas, is being released today (Friday), with the single, of the same name released on December 2.

The two choirs, of wives, partners and other family members of serving personnel, held a launch event outside Lincoln Cathedral ahead of the release, joined by choirs of Waddington and Coningsby also involved in the album.

Sam Wildridge, from the 30-strong Cranwell choir, said: “It was a fun-filled evening with mince pies and a sing-song.”

There are 64 military wives choirs involved, with all Lincolnshire-based choirs travelling to record two songs at a studio in York. Ding Dong Merrily On High was sung by the four from the county and then all 64 choirs sang on the Christmas single.

Sam said: “It is a well known tune with our own words to it.”

There are 12 well known carols on the album, available for £9.99 from Amazon, some with updated lyrics reflecting what Christmas means to military families.

Sam said: “We are very excited about the album release and it was exciting being in a recording studio environment.We are just wives who sing and socialise as a support network.”

They will be singing the songs at their next performance at Gifted at the National Centre for Craft and Design in Sleaford on December 3-4, in Sheffield Cathedral on December 6 and Belton House, Grantham, on December 20.