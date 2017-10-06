Search

Rainbows celebrate 30th anniversary by making bug hotels and dens at Belton House

Girlguiding Rainbows from Lincolnshire South took over Belton House for the day to celebrate their 30th anniversary in style.

A total of 156 Rainbows from around the county attended, including girls from Grantham, Ingoldsby, Bourne, and Bytham.

The girls made bug hotels and bird feeders, went pond dipping in the Mirror Lake and bug hunting around the grounds. The girls built their own dens using logs from the grounds.

The Rainbows enjoyed blowing bubbles, collecting puzzle pieces and making faces using natural materials, as  well as finding their way through Belton’s maze  gathering the history of Rainbows.