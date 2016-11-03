Raising a glass to Grantham care home’s new bar

Residents, families and friends at Avery Lodge Care Homes can raise a glass to some new facilities – their own bar.

Maintenance man Tim Holt, who had put a lot of hard work into creating the space, was on hand last Saturday to cut the red ribbon at the official opening and let the celebration begin.

Avery Lodge Care Home bar opening

Robyn Taylor, recreation and activities co-ordinator at the home in Beacon Lane, said a great time was had by all.

“Mouth-watering food was served, accompanied by a variety of refreshments at the bar,” she said.

“Lindsay (chef) and the kitchen team went above and beyond when catering for the residents, creating a variety of different dishes.

“Scampi was served in newspaper cones, while the steak and ale mini pies went down well with a pint.

Avery Lodge Care Home bar opening

“Delicious mini burgers were a must for everyone to try, and there were plenty of sides, including home-made onion rings and garlic bread. To end an amazing spread of food were a range of cakes and cheesecakes.

“All the residents had a wonderful evening and are really looking forward to the opening hours at Avery Lodge.”