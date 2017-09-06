RE quality mark awarded to St Hugh’s in Grantham

West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s has gained national recognition for high quality learning in religious education with a silver quality mark.

The Grantham school was awarded the mark for ‘developing and implementing strategies that generate excellent RE and contribute to whole school improvement’.

St Hugh’s is one of only three secondary schools in England and Wales to be awarded the silver RE quality mark (REQM) this year and one of only 10 secondary schools to have ever achieved it.

Subject leader Gillian Brady said: “This was a rigorous process which has helped us to think about what we are doing well in RE, reflect on our progress so far and establish our next steps.

“An important part of the REQM is that an assessor visits the school and talks to the learners about their experiences in RE. These are some of the things our students had to say:

* “In RE you get to learn more about different religions, cultures and ways of people living their lives.”

* “I like how everyone is very open minded when it comes to learning and understanding other religions and their beliefs.”

* “RE lessons can be challenging but I like that as it makes me think and do the best I can.”

* “No one judges you and we learn something new every time.”

* “I like using the iPads in RE as we can show creativity, make films and do more things for ourselves.”

Executive headteacher Susan Dench added: “Helping students to develop mutual understanding and gain wisdom through education in religious literacy is essential if we are to prepare our students for life, not only in modern Britain, but in a modern world.

“Thank you to Miss Brady and the team, supported so well by the Diocese of Lincoln: delighted to be recognised for the Silver Award.”