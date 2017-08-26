Rebecca to take on half marathon for Grantham Foodbank after being moved by its work

A former Grantham woman will be donning her running gear next month to take on the Richmond half-marathon in aid of Grantham Foodbank.

Rebecca Scotter, 23, will join hundreds of fellow runners to tackle the 13-mile running course, starting at Kew Gardens, Richmond.

Rebecca, who used to attend Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School before attending the University of Reading to study politics and international relations, wanted to help after volunteering at the foodbank last year.

She said: “After graduating last year, I visited the foodbank to enquire about volunteer work and to help with their social media, before starting full-time work. I met Brian, who gave me a tour of the foodbank and showed me the amazing work that they do, not only providing the food parcels but the emotional support, as well as help with budgeting and CVs/work skills.”

Rebecca, who is now a work coach at Kettering JobCentre Plus, Northamptonshire, added: “I was so moved by the work that they do, that I decided to fund-raise for them. A half marathon has always been on my bucket list, so the two went well together.”

For more information and to donate to Rebecca, visit my donate.bt.com/fundraisers/rebeccascotter1#donationSummary