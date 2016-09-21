Record entries in this year’s Ponton Plod

The 10th anniversary of the Ponton Plod brought with it the largest entry the event has ever seen.

Participants travelled from across the country – and one from the Ukraine – to take part in the run on Sunday, totalling 205, nineteen of whom were from the local area.

Ponton Plod 2016

Runners could choose between routes measuring 12, 17 and 27 miles, all starting in Great Ponton and crossing the nearby A1 footbridge.

Food and drink were served at checkpoints at six-mile intervals, with home-made soups, apple pie and lemon meringue pie at the finish.

Organiser Stuart Ashley said: “The proceeds, which we expect to be in the region of £1,500, will be donated to Besso Children’s Home in Hosur, India, and Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Our thanks go to all those who helped on the day, which for many was a 12-hour non-stop shift, especially those serving the food in the kitchen.”

Ponton Plod 2016

The 27-mile route passed through Stoke Rochford, Skillington, Buckminster, Sproxton, Saltby, Croxton Kerrial, Harston, Denton, Harlaxton, Hungerton, Wyville and back to Great Ponton.

The 17-mile route went through Stoke Rochford Park, along the Viking Way, Denton, Harlaxton, Hungerton, Wyviile and back to Great Ponton. The 12-mile option followed the same route but missed Denton and Harlaxton.

First home in the 12-mile route was Adam Runacres, of Sleaford Striders, in 1hour 36 mins. Mike Langford, of Grantham, finished in 2.26 followed by other locals Paul Rushworth (2.31), Catherine Simpson, of Ancaster, at 2.41, Suzanne Elliot (3.31), Claire Pimlott and Nicola Hoe (3.53), and Christopher and Eleanor Crawford (3.56).

On the 17-mile route the first runner home was Keith Yendall, of Barrow Runners, in 2 hours 32 mins. Joanne Wilson and Debbie Sells from Bottesford were the first locals back in 4.59. Rob Barlow, of Long Bennington, completed the course in 5.10 and David Burwell, from Honington, walked with his dog in 7.57.

Ponton Plod 2016

The 27-mile route saw Neil Sunderland (Traffic Light Harriers in Huntingdon) finish in a very creditable time of 3 hours 44 mins, but unfortunately not quick enough to beat the fastest time of 3.35 set in 2011. Fastest local runner was Anthony Chamberlain, from Grantham Running Club, in 5.37, with fellow club member Nick Payne not far behind in 5.48.

Other local entrants on the 27-mile route were Finn Hoggan and Matt Geeson in 9.40, while Ben Linley, Michel Boyle and Hannah Jenkinson retired at Croxton Kerrial having walked the 13.6 miles in 5.07.

Full results and further photos can be found at www.thepontonplod.co.uk