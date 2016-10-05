Rector retires with a big legacy

Almost 200 people packed into Waltham Church on Sunday to say farewell to the Rev Beverley Stark, who is retiring after almost 13 years as rector.

Members from the churches she served - Stonesby, Scalford, Goadby Marwood, Eastwell, Eaton and Chadwell - attended her final service.

She was accompanied, as always, by husband David, who was also organist and a lay reader at the church, St Mary Magdalene, on High Street.

Church member Christine Alexander said: “It’s sad Beveley has left us and we will all miss her.

“She is an amazing lady and will be a hard act to follow.

“She has left a great legacy with everything she has done across the parish.

“With the work David did, it was like ‘buy one, get one free’ when they arrived.”

Rev Stark, who has moved to Lincolnshire, married both of her daughters and Christened her three grandchildren in ceremonies at the church.