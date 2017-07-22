Rector to walk from Lincoln Cathedral to Claypole in support of church

A rector will walk from Lincoln Cathedral to her church in Claypole to raise money to buy two toilets for the building.

Rev Sonia Barron, the rector of Claypole church, will undertake the Big Walk on Monday (July 24). She will be joined by the Bishop of Grantham, the Rt Rev Nicholas Chamberlain, for the final stage of the walk from Brant Broughton to Claypole.

Rev Barron has a justgiving page to raise money for the project. She has a target of £2,000 and has so far raised more than £500. You can make a donation at www.justgiving.com

Rev Barron said: “We want, as Edward King of Lincoln encouraged, to be more Christ-like Christians. Sharing the good news of the gospel not just in words but through our actions. So in addition to regular Sunday worship, we are seeking to restore the church’s presence as the centre of the community and for wider, more regular community use to fulfill the vision of the Church to be hospitable, generous and having Christian distinctiveness.

“We want to engage with our local community appropriately and effectively. Worship has been offered in this place since the first wooden structure of the 12th century was built and the proposed work will emphasise and maintain its use as a sacred place of worship and prayer and a sanctuary for members of the village community and other visitors from further afield. It continues to be a place of historical interest for those visiting Lincolnshire and our village and through this project we hope it will become a place of pilgrimage, not only for the individual, occasional visitors but for educational group visits e.g the local Church of England Primary school.

“The primary benefit of these works are that it will help us fulfill our mission and ministry in reaching out to the wider community – living out the Christian gospel in being more outward looking in responding to human need in loving service. St Peter’s continues to be a place of Christian worship and prayer and a centre of Christian mission, reaching out into the community with the good news of Jesus Christ.

“We desire to serve our local community with hospitality, generosity, hope and neighbourliness. So through this project we want to ensure that, as custodians of this building, it is available and accessible to everyone for the foreseeable future.”