Recycling company uses eye-catching pink bales to highlight charity month

Mid UK Recycling is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wrapping bales of recycled materials in pink bale wrap instead of its usual black and green.

The company – which has sites in Caythorpe and Ancaster – is taking part in the worldwide annual campaign involving thousands of organisations, to highlight the importance of breast awareness, education and research.

As part of the campaign, a donation is made by by wrap manufacturers Trioplast to the charity Breast Cancer Now for every roll of pink bale wrap bought by Mid UK Recycling and other businesses taking part.

Ruth Cullen, of Mid UK Recycling, said: “The great thing about pink is that it’s so eye-catching in the yard and when it is transported on the roads, so it helps to raise awareness of this fantastic cause. The bales attract a lot of interest from the public. Pictures of pink bales have been all over social media.”

Staff also participated in Wear it Pink day on Friday by wearing pink and making a donation to the campaign.