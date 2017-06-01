Red Arrows to fly over Grantham Carnival

An exciting addition to this year’s Grantham Carnival will be flypasts – including an eagerly anticipated appearance by the Red Arrows.

There will be flypasts on each day of the carnival – June 17-18 – beginning on the Saturday afternoon with a Spitfire, continuing with another Spitfire flyover on Sunday afternoon and finishing off with the Red Arrows at around 4.30pm on the Sunday (all weather permitting, times approximate).

Roy Wright, who is chairman of organising committee Grantham Carnival and Events Group, said: “It’s very exciting to have the Red Arrows flying over the park. It will make a wonderful finale to the weekend. Let’s all stand with our eyes upwards.”

The carnival kicks off with the popular parade through the town centre on the Saturday, for which more floats and walking floats are lined up to take part than in recent years.

Trophies for the best floats will be presented at Wyndham Park, marking the start of the two-day carnival.

Families can look forward to all the usual attractions – such as stalls, fairground rides, activities, arena acts and the tea tent – but with a new layout and with some exciting additions, including science fiction fantasy craze steampunk, both in the parade and taking part in the carnival.

Roy said: “It’s going to be a great carnival, a community event to look forward to.”

** Tickets are still on sale for Party in the Park on the Saturday night, starring Queen tribute Mercury and support act The System. For tickets and details, visit tinyurl.com/mercurypark