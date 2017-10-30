Remember, remember the fifth of November and dogs, asks charity

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is reminding people getting ready to celebrate Bonfire Night this weekend to spare a thought for dogs.

The animal charity, which has a centre in Algarkirk, has warned that fireworks can be a frightening time for pets.

Unfortunately dogs, cats and other pets can find the loud noises and flashing lights that accompany bonfire and firework displays very frightening Jacqueline Bell, chief executive officer, Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Chief executive officer Jacqueline Bell said: “Unfortunately dogs, cats and other pets can find the loud noises and flashing lights that accompany bonfire and firework displays very frightening.

“We would advise owners to avoid walking your dog after dark in the days leading up to, and following, November 5.

“If possible, stay at home with your dog so you can reassure them and, if necessary, close curtains and turn on televisions, radios and lights around the house to help mask the sound and flashes of light from fireworks.

“Set up a safe area or haven for your dog to go to when they feel worried, usually a comfortable bed or covered crate where the dog receives lots of pleasant surprises, such as their favourite toys, treats and chews.

“However, try not to give your dog too much attention when they are frightened as this can accidentally encourage the behaviour rather than reassure them. 

“If you dog is really struggling with the stress of the noises and flashing lights, there are medications that can be prescribed by your vet to help your dog cope.”

The charity’s advice has been echoed by Dr Emily Blackwell, senior lecturer in Companion Animal Welfare and Behaviour at University of Bristol, who said: “Dogs are very instinctive and they will learn to predict when something bad is about to happen so be aware that they may show signs of anxiety.”

