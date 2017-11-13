Residents on a Grantham estate plead for street lights to be turned on

A group of residents on a Grantham estate are calling for street lights to remain on for longer at night as they believe the darkness is encouraging anti-social behaviour.

Executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council Richard Davies said: "The street lights have sensors that monitor the number of daylight hours, which is how they set their internal clock. During the autumn, the part-night lights enter a period of adjustment, when their timings may vary as they adapt to the switch to GMT. They should be back to normal in the near future."

