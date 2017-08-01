Resurfacing works scheduled for Belton Lane in Grantham

Long-awaited repairs to pothole-ridden Belton Lane in Grantham are set to begin in a fortnight.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed it will carry out resurfacing work to the stretch of road between the junctions with Harrowby Lane and Hill Avenue, starting on Monday, August 14.

The junctions themselves will also be included as part of the resurfacing works.

The total programme of works is expected to last for two weeks, subject to reasonable weather conditions, and will include day-time closures of the road between 7.30am and 6pm.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We’ve recently had several local people log faults on our online portal, highlighting the need for repairs to Belton Lane. As a result, I’m pleased to say we’ll be carrying out works to replace road material that is nearing the end of its serviceable life along the road.

“We ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out. Not only will the road’s life be extended, but these improvements will also ensure smoother journeys and increased safety for all road users.”

Traffic management will be removed over the weekend, and access to properties will be maintained throughout the works; however, access may be limited depending on where work is taking place. Affected residents will be notified in advance so they can plan accordingly.

Signed diversion routes for the closure will be via A607, B1174, A52, B6403 High Dyke and Londonthorpe Lane and vice versa. HGVs can access Alma Park Industrial Estate via Harrowby Lane from the B6403 High Dyke.

In addition, there will be no access from Hill Avenue on to Belton Lane for the duration of the works, as well as no access from Harrowby Lane to Belton Lane when the Harrowby Lane junction is being resurfaced. The diversion route will be altered accordingly during this portion of the project.

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks