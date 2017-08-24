Rev up and race at Ancaster for brain tumour charity

If you enjoy an adrenaline boost and like to support good causes, why not sign up to Maisy’s Mad Dash?

The fund-raiser – being held at Ancaster Kart Racing on Sunday, September 3 – aims to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Maisy recovers in hospital following a life-saving operation to remove a brain tumour.

It’s an afternoon of pumped up racing on the track, giving participants the chance to compete for the top spot on the podium.

The event is being organised by the friends and family of six-year-old Maisy Clark, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour at just nine months old.

Two weeks ago, she underwent an operation to remove the tumour at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. Thankfully, the operation was a success and she is on the road to recovery – but her parents, Matt and Amy, still await the results of a biopsy on the mass.

The couple, who live in Lincoln with Maisy and nine-year-old daughter Ava, have long supported The Brain Tumour Charity’s research and work to help those affected by brain tumours and their families.

Matt, 35, said: “Supporting the charity is important because only a very small amount of the money raised for Cancer Research goes to researching brain tumours.

“We have a child affected by the disease and we want to do everything we can to beat it.”

Maisy’s Mad Dash will be made up of mixed teams of one to three people per kart.The cost per kart is £160 – 25 per cent of which will go to the charity – and this includes a 20-minute practice, 20 minutes’ qualifying and 60 minutes’ endurance.

Bookings must be made directly to Ancaster Kart Racing by calling 01400 230306, by close of play on Saturday.

Anyone wishing to support the event without racing is welcome to go along and watch the fun. Other attractions include bowling, a bouncy castle, face painting, demonstrations, games and a raffle.

Refreshments will be available.

Anyone who is unable to attend the day but wishes to support the charity is asked to visit www.justgiving.com/Maisysmaddash

** To donate a raffle prize, email kayz_21@hotmail.com