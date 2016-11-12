Search

Riders tackle the ‘wobble’ to support cancer charity after launch at Arena UK in Allington

The Wobbleberry East representatives. Top Row (L to R): Joanne Rae, Heather Reed, Cai Felton (Granthan resident), Sally Zarwalski, Sally Barr (Founder-Berry), Rochelle Lee. Front Row (L to R): Lianne Bidmead, Julia Godbold (Founder-Berry), Emma Busk (Team Leader & Rippingale resident). Photo: Ian Barr

More than 1,000 horse riders are taking part in a challenge which will raise money for a cancer charity.

