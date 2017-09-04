Rippingale pastor in court over ‘controlling behaviour’

A Lincolnshire-based pastor accused of controlling or coercive behaviour is to face a Crown Court hearing later this year.

Antony Slack (56), of Dovecote, Rippingale, was scheduled to appear at Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday) but was excused attendance because of ill-health.

Recorder Simon King adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing to be held on November 3.

