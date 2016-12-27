Rock into 2017 with Grantham’s best stage artists

The town’s best stage artists are getting together to ‘Rock into 2017’ at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

For the first time, Grantham favourites Trevor Leeson and Terry Carey (pictured) will appear with the popular Premier Cru to perform songs from the ’60s and ’70s.

Solo vocalists Craig Martini, Meg McPartlin and Dennis George, who will compere the show, complete the line-up. There is live music for all tastes.

The show is in support of the Grantham Twinning Association and takes place on Friday, January 27, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £12.50 and are available from the box office on 01476 406158 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com