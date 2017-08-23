Rotarians and print firm join forces to donate to Grantham Foodbank

A local printing firm has donated 2,000 carrier bags to Grantham Foodbank.

UK manufacturers and printers of polythene and paper carrier bags Hills Poly-Print Ltd, on Alma Park Road, has donated three to six months worth of bags to the charity, after being contacted by Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club president Lez Jones.

Director of Hills Poly-Print Karen Frisb,y presented Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club president Lez Jones, with 2,000 bags for the foodbank on Monday.

Lez, along with fellow Rotarians, presented foodbank co-ordinator Brian Hanbury with a cheque for £200, on behalf of the Sunrise Rotary Club last Wednesday. The money will be used to purchase food.

Lez said: “It is such a shame to see the foodbank struggling. We helped to build their kitchen when they first moved to their new warehouse on Greyfriars.”

During the cheque presentation, Lez noticed the variety of carrier bags being used to hold the food parcels.

He said: “Each food parcel is double bagged to make it easier to transport the tins and packets. When I asked if anyone provided the bags, Brian said that they relied on them being donated or they had to source them themselves.”

With up to 100 needed each week, it was an extra cost for the foodbank.

Keen to help, Lez contacted the director of Hills Poly-Print Karen Frisby, who was happy to help.

Karen said: “We are so pleased that we are able to help such a worthy cause. I didn’t realise that there was a need for carrier bags, else I would have been in touch with them before. We have donated 2,000 bags initially, but plan to make it a permanant arrangement going forward.”

Lez collected the bags on Monday afternoon and whisked them straight to the foodbank.

Foodbank co-ordinator Brian was delighted with the donation.

He said: “We have always been reliant on people raiding their kitchen drawers for carrier bags that we can use, but it has become more difficult since the supermarkets started charging for them. We can easily go through 100 bags during a busy week and we double bag each food parcel to make it stronger, so this donation as well as future donations will help us out tremendously.”

To find out more, visit: www.granthamfoodbank.org.uk