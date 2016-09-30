Rotary Shoebox Appeal: come and get your boxes

Help the Journal once again in supporting the annual Rotary Shoebox Appeal as we mark the 10th anniversary of helping to spread a little happiness.

In years gone by, the appeal has been associated with giving a child a gift at Christmas.

But over the 10 years our newspaper company, Johnston Press, has supported this scheme, it has become so much more.

It is not only a thoughtful Christmas gift, but a gift that keeps on giving the whole year. So this year, instead of wrapping the box in Christmas wrapping paper, leaving a child wondering why it’s like this in May, either leave the box blank or decorate it with a beautiful picture to make the receiver smile.

Such a box can be given to a baby, a small child, a teenager or even the elderly.

Your box, with the help of a £2 donation left on the top for travel costs, then wings its way across to children and families in Eastern Europe.

This small gift helps to provide them with a sense of comfort and boosts their morale when things look to be at their worst.

Whether it be for a man or woman, boy or girl, fill your box with everyday items that we might take for granted, such as small toys, pens and paper or a toothbrush and toothpaste.

A small gift like this really does go a long way.

** All the info you need to take part in the scheme:

If you would like to take part in the Rotary Shoebox Appeal, pop into our office in St Peter’s House, St Peter’s Hill, between 10am and noon on any Monday and Friday until the final collection date – November 11 – to pick up a box.

Boxes can also be collected from and returned to Grantham Tennis Club, Gonerby Road, Gonerby Hill Foot, at any time.

Remember, you can fill your shoebox with items to suit a baby, young boy or girl, a teenager or the elderly.

Rotary are particularly in need of boxes for the elderly and teenage boys.

So what can you put into the boxes? Examples include toys, balls, jigsaw puzzles, play dough, dolls, stickers and building blocks. Or why not put in a comb, mirror, make-up, stationery, wrapped soap or even shampoo?

Rotary will then send off the gifts to establishments such as hospitals, children’s homes, schools, community centres and long-term refugee camps. For many, it will be the first present that they have ever received and it lets them know that somebody cares. A card or letter to let the person know where the box has come from is also a nice addition.

Since Rotary began this appeal, over a million boxes have been handed out.

To find out more, and what other items can go in the boxes, visit www.rotaryshoebox.org