Rotary Shoebox Appeal: Generous donations collected

More than a hundred Rotary shoeboxes have been delivered to the Journal by generous readers.

The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven hopes to collect about 600 boxes altogether in the Grantham area and 1,500 from the Boston, Spalding, Sleaford and Melton areas.

The boxes, filled by donors with all kinds of items for people of all ages, are being sent to Eastern Europe to help the needy.

Tony Griffin, of the Rotary club, said: “We are immensely thankful for the enormous amount of support we have received from everybody and we are very pleased to be able to help people in Europe who probably have never had a present before.”

The boxes have been filled with everyday items such as small toys, pens and paper or a toothbrush and toothpaste.

If you still have a box to bring into the Journal, please deliver it today (Friday) or Monday.