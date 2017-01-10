RotarySwimarathon gears up to raise cash for Grantham area causes

It is just over three weeks until the biggest fund-raiser in Grantham – the ever-popular RotarySwimarathon.

Over the three days of February 3-5, teams from businesses, clubs and schools will descend on The Meres Leisure Centre for the 28th annual event, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham.

And it’s not too late to take part.

Event co-ordinator Roger Graves said: “Plans are going extremely well for February and so far 233 teams have signed up to participate, which is fantastic.

“There are only seven lanes left to fill – four on the Friday, one on Saturday and two on Sunday.”

Teams of up to six swim in relay for 55 minutes.

RotarySwimarathon has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for local charities and causes over the years, with this year’s sponsorship expected to take the grand total over £750,000.

Anyone wishing to take part should call 07454 941349.

Donations can be made through uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charities/rotaryclubgranthamtrustfund